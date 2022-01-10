Letter: The powder gods smile on those who hug snowplow drivers

Steamboat has received somewhere around 20 inches of snow in the last few days and 40-50 inches since just before the holidays. Whether it be the city plows, the Colorado Department of Transportation or private companies, these plow drivers have been out in force working through the holidays to keep our town as open and accessible as possible.

We should thank them, whether it be just a thanks, a hug or my gosh even some type of small gift or monetary showing of appreciation. They work their tails off to clear massive amounts of snow so the rest of us can go shopping, to work, skiing, etc.

To think that everyone’s driveways, sidewalks, parking lots will be cleared of snow by 8 a.m. every day is simply unrealistic. If you have every lived in Denver, these types of snow storms would render your side street useless for days. In fact, it is overly impressive at how quickly this town gets cleaned up from minor and major snow storms.

Let’s help them out by giving them space on the roads, showing them patience, both when they are driving slowly up a road or working hard to get to your property to clear your snow.

And before we call them to complain about the snow that has not been cleared yet, let’s remind ourselves we all choose to live in this winter wonderland that, yes, comes with some challenges and just might mean we all have to help ourselves out by grabbing our own shovel or snowblower and putting in some powder equity. So remember next time you are grabbing your skis to go hit the deep pow, hug your plow driver — the powder gods will appreciate it.

Jeremy Campbell

Steamboat Springs