Letter: The BLM’s wild horses roundup are cruel and unnecessary

“The Bureau of Land Management investing in healthy wild horse herds and wildlife habitat in Sand Wash Basin“ was the headline for a recent guest column by the BLM. This agency conducts cruel and unnecessary roundups of wild horses who number only a few hundred.

At the same time, they allow thousands of cattle and sheep to graze on land which by law is set aside for our wild horses and other native species. I believe these roundups are illegal and their purpose is to destroy wild horse herds that are part of our Western heritage. Shame on the BLM, which does the bidding of sheep and cattle ranchers. This is not an investment, it is animal genocide .

Wilson Prokosch

Steamboat Springs