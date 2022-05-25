Letter: Thanks to Colorado Democrats for protecting reproductive health

A very big thank you is due our Democratic state legislators and Gov. Jared Polis for passing and signing into law The Reproductive Health Equity Act, thereby guaranteeing the right to make personal abortion decisions. The legislative debate went long into the night and passed right before the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was released.

Three Republican bills were defeated including one that has been proposed repeatedly since 2016, Protect Human Life at Conception. Another, Abolishing Abortion in Colorado, would include “an unborn child at every stage of gestation from fertilization until birth” under the definition of who could be a victim of homicide or assault under state law. A version of that bill was on the ballot in 2020 and was defeated with 59% of the voters opposed. The third Republican sponsored bill would require providers to provide extensive data to the state regarding their patients.

For right now, the ability of women to make their own healthcare decision is protected but we cannot assume that environment will last. There are several anti-abortion candidates vying for a spot on the Republican ballot who would vote for all three bills. Protecting reproductive rights in Colorado all depends on the upcoming midterm election. We have to pay attention and vote for the candidates that represent our values.

Zach Milavitz

Steamboat Springs