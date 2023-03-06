Letter: Thank you so much for all the support after the death of my husband

I would like to give my sincere thank you to everyone who has helped over the last month while I have navigated life after the death of my husband Dan Bubenheim. It has shown me again that we live in an amazing community and we are fortunate to live here.

The following are just some of the people who have helped to make the past month a little easier — North Routt Fire (Chief Swinsick), Mitch and Leah Locke (Yampa Valley Funeral Home), Libbie Miller and the other local Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, Minds in Motion, Shea and Carly and the North Routt Charter School, Hope Dahlin, North Routt Community Church, Ami Griffith, Stephanie Muhlbauer, all of our neighbors in the Elk Ridge neighborhood, the Glen Eden, Larry McCoy, Hannah and the Mambo’s crew, Hahn’s Peak Café, The Heid’s, All Access Garage Doors, my Mom and Dad and all of our other family and friends.

It is amazing how many lives that Dan touched. He was an amazing, humble person and will be missed dearly.

Christy Bubenheim

Clark