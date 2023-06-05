Letter: Thank you, Routt County, for an amazing race 

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Routt County and Steamboat Springs community, the volunteers, committee, sponsors and staff of the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County for their outstanding support in making the Steamboat Springs Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10k an incredible success.

For 42 years, the Steamboat Springs Marathon has brought together runners from near and far to run one of the most scenic courses in the country.

First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the wonderful people of Steamboat Springs and Routt County. We know a race of this size causes disruption and we can’t thank you enough for your patience and warm hospitality. The outpouring of encouragement from the sidelines, the cheers, the handshakes, and the heartfelt messages of support created an unforgettable experience for every participant. The beauty of North Routt and this incredible community spirit is what keeps the Steamboat Marathon thriving year after year, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

To our volunteers and Marathon Committee, I cannot thank you enough for your contribution. From coordinating the course and race starts, manning aid stations to handing out medals at the finish, your dedication and service ensured a safe and smooth race for all participants. Your enthusiasm, encouragement, and smiling faces were a source of motivation, helping runners push through moments of exhaustion and doubt.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the city of Steamboat and Routt County for their continued collaboration and support. The cooperation of local authorities, law enforcement, and services played a vital role in ensuring the seamless execution of the event.

Thank you to the many local businesses who support the race and especially our presenting sponsor Alpine Bank.

Congratulations to the participants. Whether you were a seasoned runner or a first-time participant, it was our pleasure to host you at the Steamboat Marathon.

Thank you again to all who make the race possible. We look forward to many more years of shared triumphs, community unity, and the thriving legacy of the Steamboat Springs Marathon.

Sarah Leonard

CEO of Steamboat Chamber