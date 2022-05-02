Letter: Thank you, Lyon’s Drug, for being a wonderful community partner

I’d like to recognize and thank Matt Johnson from Lyon’s Corner Drug and Soda Fountain for always going above and beyond for our community.

Matt delivers our much-needed medications every week here at The Haven Assisted Living in Hayden, and if there is something timely like an antibiotic needed, he will make special trips out to ensure our residents are getting the care they need.

He supports us with ongoing vaccination clinics and comes on-site for this so that our residents do not have to leave the comfort of their home. He recently held a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for us on-site, helping to ensure our residents and staff continue to have the best protection against COVID-19.

He is a pleasure to work with and always takes time to connect with us whether it is over the phone or in person, even when he has many other priorities. When we were at the height of the pandemic, Matt delivered The Haven much-needed PPE, free of cost. He is an asset not just to The Haven but also to the entire Routt County community at large. On behalf of all of the residents of The Haven — thank you, Matt!

Adrienne Idsal

Director of the Haven Assisted Living in Hayden