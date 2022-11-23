Letter: Thank you from SSWSC to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the City of Steamboat Springs

Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The athletes in every discipline are on snow, and we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for: our amazing Steamboat families, athletes and coaches, snow and the incredible community partners who support us. As the winter season begins, we want to show our gratitude to our two key venue partners, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the city of Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Resort kicked off the season Wednesday with an opening day celebration, abundant early-season terrain and new amenities. On the same day, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation will continue the longstanding tradition of delivering a generous donation to the SSWSC scholarship fund. Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation has donated over $1 million in scholarship funds since 2000, helping provide opportunities for Steamboat youth to ski, jump, ride and have fun on snow through the club programs. In addition, the staff works tirelessly to produce high-quality training and competition venues for all the athletes and kids in our community.

We would also like to thank the city of Steamboat Springs for its commitment to the legacy and heritage of skiing and snowboarding in Steamboat. Howelsen Hill makes winter sports accessible to all with an in-town training hill, ski and snowboard terrain, and Free Ski Sundays. Thank you to the Howelsen Hill staff for preparing the slopes for thousands of Steamboat athletes and kids. Howelsen Hill is a magical place in the afternoons after school. Stop by on Wednesday afternoons during the winter and see Steamboat kids practicing almost every winter sports discipline.

SSWSC wouldn’t be the organization we are today without the exceptional support from the community, and we are so grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!

Sarah Floyd

Executive Director of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club