Letter: Thank you for the newspaper box in the Silver Spur neighborhood
On behalf of many longtime locals in the Silver Spur neighborhood, I want to say a big “Thank You” for bringing one of our newspaper boxes back to our subdivision. Many of us read the printed paper and work the puzzles; we take daily walks to pick up the paper and we stop by to pick it up on the way to/from work or chores in town. Once again, thank you for your help in getting the box back in place.
Many thanks.
Sandy Schwindy
Steamboat Springs
