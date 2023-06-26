Letter: Thank you for returning my packages

Following up on a letter I wrote previously, there were some packages I had ordered as a small business that were delivered incorrectly. However, these packages have since been returned, and I want to thank the person who returned them and Patty at the post office who went above and beyond to help me.

They did not get the name of the person who returned the packages, so I hope you read this and know how appreciative I am to get my merchandise back. Steamboat is still a great little town to live in. I’m so happy.

Sue Kjolhede

Steamboat Springs