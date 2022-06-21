Letter: Thank you for helping with South Routt’s field day
We had our annual elementary field fay, and it came with great weather and great fun. A week before we had our end of the year mile district community Fun Run. That too was awesome.
I would like to thank everyone who was involved, and a special thanks to Select Super in Oak Creek for contributing the eggs for the egg toss. Everyone who participated and volunteered their help, you made it all a great success! A big thank you goes out to the South Routt kids as well! You all Rock!
Artie Weber
Phippsburg
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User