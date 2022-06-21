Letter: Thank you for helping with South Routt’s field day

Students at South Routt Elementary enjoyed their annual field day events, thanks in large part to generous contributions from the community.

Courtesy photo

We had our annual elementary field fay, and it came with great weather and great fun. A week before we had our end of the year mile district community Fun Run. That too was awesome.

I would like to thank everyone who was involved, and a special thanks to Select Super in Oak Creek for contributing the eggs for the egg toss. Everyone who participated and volunteered their help, you made it all a great success! A big thank you goes out to the South Routt kids as well! You all Rock!

Artie Weber

Phippsburg