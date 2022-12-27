Letter: Thank you, Dr. Mark McCaulley, for providing such great care over the years
At the end of this year, Dr. Mark McCaulley will retire from practicing medicine in Steamboat Springs. His internal medicine practice has set, maintained and exceeded the highest standards for medical care for many, many years.
Dr. McCaulley’s compassion, wisdom, expertise, wit, humor, understanding and admirable work ethic have made the quality of life for an immeasurable number of people better. That is his legacy. Please join me in thanking Dr. McCaulley for his service and wishing he and Marilyn many, many wonderful adventures during retirement.
David Franzel
Denver
