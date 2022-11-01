Letter: Thank you, Curtis McElhinney, for bringing the Cup to Steamboat Springs

A heartfelt thank you, kudos and shoutout to Curtis McElhinney (and his family) for publicly sharing an opportunity for our Steamboat community to spend time with North America’s oldest professional sports trophy, the Stanley Cup.

From the public school tour delighting our kids to powering through a long day late into the afternoon and evening entertaining adults, Curtis put his professional athletic stamina on display, never losing his smile, and neither did anyone else.

Congratulations on winning the NHL’s most sought-after team prize (twice), all your accomplishments, and your professional hockey career.

Mac Koupal

Steamboat Springs