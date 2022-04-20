Letter: Tell city council not to grant unnecessary variances

Of course, we’re going to have growth. The question is whether Steamboat Springs City Council will grant variances to our city code that increase developers profits at the expense of losing our historic, community character.

On April 5, I attended a city council meeting where neighbors of Longview Highlands and others presented enough factual reasons to the council members as to why granting the developer variances was detrimental to the neighborhood and would not be beneficial to the city. See the coverage of this meeting in the April 7 issue of the Pilot, where it was noted that the council tabled the issue so the developer could return on July 5 after reconsidering some of the concerns expressed.

Two councilwomen, Joelle West and Gail Garey, stated they would vote to not grant the variances. Councilman Michael Buccino was the only member who spoke in support of granting the variances. Why was I not surprised, he is the owner of Steamboat Interiors and every new unit owner would be a potential client.

Please note, without the variances the developer would still be able to build 88 market-priced apartment units without a major negative impact on the neighborhood. Also note, these are the type of units that are often purchased by out of town organizations and individuals to use for vacation homes and short term rentals. Please ask yourself how many of these types of residential units do we need so out-of-town folks can come here to escape big city problems. If enough of them come, we will have the same problems and Steamboat will no longer be Steamboat.

If you are opposed to city council granting unnecessary variances, please email rcrossan@steamboatsprings.net and all of the council members will receive your email.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs