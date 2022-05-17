Letter: Susan Collins is the only one who’s surprised

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade eliminates a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. This is a fundamental right women deservedly won over 50 years ago. Sen. Susan Collins, who provided the pivotal vote in 2018 to confirm Justice Kavanaugh, expressed shock at the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion, stating Kavanaugh, along with Gorsuch, both promised they considered Roe v. Wade established law. She claimed to believe them and voted to confirm them.

The leaked opinion is only a shock to Susan Collins. For over 50 years, conservatives have pushed to overturn abortion rights. Trump campaigned on establishing a court that would overturn abortion rights. Individual states have been creating laws that threaten these rights. Susan Collins knew better. She caved to the pressures of her party.

The opinion is not final, but likely. The only chance we have to save a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to codify Roe v. Wade by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act. This bill passed the House last spring, but did not overcome the 60 vote filibuster requirement in the Senate.

Thirty-four Senate seats will be decided in the midterm elections. At the federal level, Republicans only need a net gain of one seat this fall to win the Senate. If the Republicans are the majority party in the Senate, the Women’s Health Protection Act is dead on arrival and states will have free reign to enact restrictive, prejudicial and archaic laws against female bodily autonomy.

This is the time to care about midterm elections. It’s the time to support candidates who aggressively support a woman’s right to choose so that future leaders of our state and country do not pull a Susan Collins by choosing their party over the rights of their people.​

Wallie Morris

Steamboat Springs