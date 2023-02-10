Letter: Surviving in resort mountain towns has become a herculean task, and it shouldn’t be

I just read the letter to the editor from Erin Biggs about being unable to survive in Steamboat much longer and my heart goes out to you. Sadly, you describe exactly what’s happening in the all of the mountains towns including Glenwood Springs where I live.

Luckily, I don’t don’t have to worry about it since I’ve had a mortgage for 20 years now. Surviving in these mountains towns has become a herculean task at best, and it shouldn’t be for people like you and your husband, who’ve clearly been pillars in your community.

Many of the problems result from short term rentals, which simply have to be better controlled. My son-in-law works for the town of Breckenridge’s housing department, and they again have exactly the same problems there. I hope everything works out as Steamboat Springs, a town I’ve been visiting with my family for 60 years, needs outstanding people like you today, tomorrow and always.

John Gačnik

Glenwood Springs