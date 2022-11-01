Letter: Support the future of our community by passing 2A

We are writing to voice our support for the short-term rental tax, ballot measure 2A. We strongly believe that having affordable, stable and safe housing will ensure that everybody in our community has the same opportunity to thrive.

We are in a housing crisis. The most affected are our low- and middle-income community members. Investing in local workforce housing will secure local talent in our community for generations to come.

This investment will allow families to raise their children in the community they love, participate and contribute. It will also allow young professionals to stay and continue to grow in their careers and provide the opportunity for our local workforce to retire in the community they’ve invested in.

Please join us in voting yes for 2A. A small tax on visitors to short-term rentals is the best option we have now to ensure that we have the crucial investment we need in affordable housing. Thank you for voting yes to house our community.

Cecilia Escobar, Tracy Gomez and Irene Avitia

Steamboat Springs