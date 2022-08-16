Letter: Sue White was a local icon who made Steamboat proud
Congratulations to the Steamboat Pilot & Today for the headline and front-page tribute to Sue White. I admit that I cried while reading it.
She was truly an icon in Steamboat and an inspiration to us all. Despite her obvious disabilities, she was never a burden to society. She was proud to earn her own way. Thank you for paying tribute to her in this way.
Bill Heller
Clark
