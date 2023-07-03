Letter: Strings has an awesome summer lineup, but the tickets are pricey for working folks

Strings Music Festival has done a remarkable job curating world renowned, multi-genre creatives for this summer’s main stage. Upcoming acts are sure to hit a resounding note with a multitude of audiences in the Yampa Valley. Well known artists such as Amos Lee, Matt Kearney and writers David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz are projected to wander into the Yampa Valley, and into our small town hearts.

The only problem is that in order to see the golden lights of the Strings stage, you need to pay a starting ticket price of $80 plus fees. How can we expect the multi-gig working, housing-straddling, barely making rent Steamboat residents to pay those prices? We need the arts and culture too!

Would I pay $80 to hear Fran Lebowitz talk about how much she hates tuna salad for an hour? Absolutely. $80 to watch a night of Mozart? Yes. Sure. Maybe. But I live in Steamboat, which means all my beans go to living and not to art appreciation.

Strings, you really have a smash summer lined up. But why let those seats stay empty when you could have the fresh-off-the-saddle commoners fill them? And I hate to say it, I really do, but Vail’s concert tickets are cheaper. Way cheaper. And we can’t let Vail get away with that, can we?

Toni Chabone

Steamboat Springs