Letter: Steamboat’s Fourth of July parade belongs on Lincoln Avenue

Hooray for the Fourth of July parade back on Lincoln Avenue! Thanks to the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue for their enormous assistance in making it happen. A huge thanks to our Steamboat Springs Chamber staff for courageously moving the parade back to the historically proper place, Lincoln Avenue.

Let us not focus on the traffic complaints because most parade attendees had an outstanding time. The “perfect storm of events” caused the traffic problems. The June change of application for a Lincoln Avenue parade left the Chamber without time to market the traffic patterns and parking options. Thankfully, SSPD stepped up to help when the third party traffic control company blew off their commitment.

SSPD put remarkable effort into moving traffic through town and should be thanked, not criticized. The traffic congestion responsibility falls upon the third party traffic control no-shows. Also, many of our current residents have not been a part of the Lincoln Avenue Fourth of July parade experience since the last one in 2019. How could they know the heavy foot traffic flows from the parade to Howelsen Hill for the fabulous Jumping Extravaganza? Even parade participants got caught in the Yampa Street congestion.

Question: will we allow a bit of traffic confusion to define a fantastic Fourth of July parade? Please! It was awesome to see the crowds of smiling faces lining Lincoln Avenue. From the calvary color guard of United States veterans/American Legion to the reappearance of Phoenix the Fire Dragon, to the Perry-Mansfield dancers, every bit of our community was represented in an honorable, all-American tradition.

As Bob Wilson, CDOT communications manager, said, “Steamboat historically handles these events very well” because WE DO! Keep the Fourth of July parade on Lincoln Avenue where it belongs. With proper preparation and community support, our chamber is capable to correct the wrongs and continue a Steamboat Springs tradition that is over 100 years old and counting.

In the words of our own Tread of Pioneers Museum, “Steamboat’s heritage is what makes us competitive and memorable in the resort marketplace and an extraordinary place to live and visit. But historic preservation is intentional.”

We as residents of Steamboat Springs are a part of a rich history, a history that we need to nurture, support and respect.

Kathy Diemer

Steamboat Springs