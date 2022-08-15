Letter: Steamboat was blessed to have Sue White as a local

Yeah, pretty much her co-workers lamented exactly what anyone who has, at least, shopped at City Market once experienced. Chances are she greeted you. Wrapped like an eskimo in the worst winter blizzard herding carts, or on a sunny day, she was the light!

I did everything I could to be at every one of my children’s sporting events, but Sue White probably made a few more of my son’s basketball games than I did. I had to break out of the hospital in Denver a few days before my spine surgeon would have liked, but Doc understood my dilemma. She still says I was her favorite patient. “You’re motivated!” Interstate 70 never hurt so bad on my body. Careful what you wish for …

I hobbled in, wearing a back brace as tight as a Hollywood corset, and the first person I saw was Sue. Fourth row as usual, and high fives were flowing.

Some of you who shared those times with us in the winters of 2017 and 2018 watching Sailors basketball understand. Not to be exclusive, just our time as sports parents. I’m sure she has been to hundreds of more games than all of our contemporaries combined.

I couldn’t and wouldn’t check out without, “Checking In,” with Sue. She was excited as I was to see the next game on the schedule. We were fighting for the top spot as the best fans for our son/brother.

It was well worth the pain to see that game.

I’m not sure, but I believe she medaled at the Paralympic games in skiing a few years back? An olympian nonetheless. One of the 70-ish we claim here. Her anticipation of going to Europe to compete was palpable. She was stoked! I’m not even in the same league as far as days on the mountain compared to her. A local’s local if there ever was! Peace and love Sue.

Haley, Tyler, Lesa and Bill Doyne

Steamboat Springs