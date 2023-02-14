Letter: Steamboat Springs is becoming a hub for electronic dance music

There is a high density of electric dance music parties happening in Steamboat Springs that you would expect to find on South Beach rather than in our sleepy Northwest Colorado town. I’m in the thick of it (I’ll explain in a bit), so I might be more acutely aware, but it’s definitely something to note.

This past weekend there were two house music nights, and this upcoming Friday, there are three electronic dance music nights happening within a six-block radius with LA-based DJ/Producer Antoinette Van Dewark performing alongside TEAK, Whoski and Bastian at Trails End; Labrat, Elevated Mind, G-On and Rg3 performing at Old Town Pub; and Poldoore and Late Night Radio live at Schmiggity’s.

I can’t help but feel that this sort of demand for the genre and sub-genres of EDM is uniquely and culturally Steamboat.

In late 2022, I started an events production company and record label called Feels Right after retiring from a career in design and branding (I’ve spoken at SXSW on the topic of branding for musicians and have designed artist management software for one of the countries most prominent concert promoters). Our mission is to bring all the positive aspects of dance music culture to the mountains. We’re responsible for next week’s party at Trails End.

So while all of this is inherently meaningful to me, something exceptional is happening here, and I hope you all think so as well.

John Fransella

Steamboat Springs