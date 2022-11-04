Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County commissioner
Speaking as a past board member and past president of the Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District and a former president of Steamboat Springs City Council, I can safely say that a small group of city officials acting in their scope as private citizens, including Kathi Meyer, worked tirelessly to get a 2 mill property tax approved by our voters to support the efforts and skills of our firefighters.
Frankly, I am shocked the fire department union’s memory is so short. That successful campaign involved countless hours of meetings, talking to public groups and individuals, and using personal funds to support a small but effective marketing campaign. The overwhelming voter-approved tax allowed for significant expansion of our professional firefighting staff and provided a funding source for the much needed, state-of-the-art downtown fire station.
When public entities decide to endorse someone, I believe the most ethical process would be for them to interview both opposing candidates, so they are making an informed and fair decision. Or maybe yet, they should take a neutral position and stay out of politics that have become way beyond civil. I am very sorry that the firefighter’s union slapped Kathi in the face for all her incredible efforts.
Kathy Connell
Steamboat Springs
