Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate
I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”
The Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District did not endorse a candidate for county commissioners. As a governmental entity, we are prohibited from making such endorsements.
The letter correctly states that the fire fighters union made a public endorsement. The union is not affiliated with the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District. The Pilot & Today wrote the letter headline in error.
Karl Gills
President of the board of directors for the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District
