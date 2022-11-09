Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate

I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”

The Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District did not endorse a candidate for county commissioners. As a governmental entity, we are prohibited from making such endorsements.

The letter correctly states that the fire fighters union made a public endorsement. The union is not affiliated with the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District. The Pilot & Today wrote the letter headline in error.

Karl Gills

President of the board of directors for the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District