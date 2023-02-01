Letter: Steamboat should limit the number of skiers per day

Traffic gridlock. Overflowing parking lots. Fourty-plus minute lift lines. Dangerously overcrowded ski trails. Overflow skiers parked at our hospital.

We encountered all of the above when attempting to ski this past Saturday. Granted, it was an epic powder day on a weekend, during an epic ski season … but this went far beyond being an extra busy day at the resort. It was unpleasantly frustrating and downright dangerous, diminishing the ski experience for all. On one overcrowded trail an out-of-control snowboarder cut me off from behind and actually ran over my skis. It’s a miracle that this did not result in a serious crash or injury.

With the ongoing improvements to and expansion of the ski area, this is only going to get worse as the influx of visitors to our town continues to grow. If Steamboat really wants to continue to offer a superior and safe ski experience for its visitors and locals, it should consider limiting the number of skiers per day, as Deer Valley does. It seems to me that if we have filled up all of our skier-designated lots and are resorting to parking skiers at our hospital, that is too many people.

When is enough, enough, Steamboat?

Mary Ann Ninger

Steamboat Springs