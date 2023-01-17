Letter: Steamboat should keep e-bikes off Sailors Way

I read with dismay about the possibility of Steamboat Springs opening of Sailors Way to e-bikes. Already, mountain bikers use this as a connection from Spring Creek to downtown and, although most are courteous and slow down, there are many that do not and do a slalom course between frolicking dogs and owners, often elderly.

This is an off-leash trail with heavy use by people who often cannot walk elsewhere. There are alternate routes: a sidewalk from Spring Creek all the way to downtown and wide streets with bike lanes. Please consider keeping Sailors Way safe for dog walkers, one of the few places that is available in the city, by closing it to e-bike use.

Thank you,

Karen Vail

Steamboat Springs