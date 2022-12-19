Letter: Steamboat should consider eliminating 1% accommodations tax
If the City Council no longer wants to use the 1986 1% accommodations tax for the original stated purpose of marketing Steamboat Springs as a premiere destination resort, why not eliminate the tax altogether?
Joe Brougher
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.