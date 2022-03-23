Letter: Steamboat leaders should focus more of their attention on parking
The recent letters to the editor touching on further losses in parking spaces are quite relevant to an ongoing problem.
The failure of the Steamboat Springs City Council, and many before it, to properly address adequate parking is coming more and more into focus for the residents and visitors alike.
The news that we are needing to build another 2,400 homes to meet the needs of our workforce demands our council members prioritize solutions to providing adequate parking.
I know it’s more glamorous for them to reveal the plans for a new fire department and city hall. However, I strongly believe they should be allocating more time resolving where we will be parking our cars rather than where they will be parking their butts.
Chris Ricks
North Routt
