Letter: Steamboat community stepped up to help us find our lost puppy

On Monday last week our newly adopted rescue puppy, Violet, escaped from the vet and went missing.

She was emaciated, dehydrated and in pain from the vet treatment. We were terrified for her and heartbroken as the temperature that night got into the 20s and we feared the worst.

Our posts on social media and flyers that Carrie put out were getting a lot of visibility, and we were trying to hold out hope. A second cold night with no sign had us very worried.

On Wednesday, we got a call that she’d been spotted in Tree Haus Tuesday night, and as Carrie drove over to look, another call came in that Violet was actively sighted and the caller (who’s name I’m sorry I didn’t get) kept her in sight.

Happily Violet recognized my wife and jumped in her arms. She was tired and a little thinner, but otherwise no worse for the wear.

We can’t thank enough all the friends, neighbors and strangers who shared the story, who were out looking for her and who showed amazing support.

In this time of social and political divide it was heartening to have basically the whole town looking for her and worried about her. Thank you again from us, and especially Violet!

Richard and Carrie Passavant

Steamboat Springs