Letter: SSHS PIC can help parents stay informed

For parents of Steamboat Springs High School students, the kids are back in school, you’re getting the emails, you read the paper but still feel out of the loop where your student’s education is concerned. Well, you don’t have to.

Get all your questions answered, meet members of the staff, administrative team and other parents. Be in the know and feel more involved by spending just one hour per month at our Parent Information Committee meetings.

Come, listen and be heard. Educate yourself, share your concerns, learn about the issues facing our teenagers and help find solutions.

We’d love to see you. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs High School library, or join us on Zoom. Login information is available by signing up for the PIC newsletter at SSHS.SteamboatSchools.Net through SSHS Links/PIC.

Keep up to date with all things parent related on our new Stack Team App @ SSHS PIC. We hope to see you at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Suzi Mitchell, Shelly Gainsley and Caroline Tynelius-Deering

SSHS Parent Information Committee