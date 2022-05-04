Letter: SSHS administrators should consider input of all constituents before mandating decisions

By way of introduction I am former Dean of the School of Business at Colorado Mountain College, now retired. The following views are solely mine and do not reflect the views of that institution in any way.

Regarding the elimination of connected curriculum at Steamboat Springs High School, administration would be wise to fully consider the input of all constituents before mandating decisions.

In my prior position working with faculty and other administrators, we always made curriculum decisions jointly. After all, who is responsible for delivering the curriculum? Strong leaders well know that delivering successful outcomes derives from team spirit and buy-in. I borrowed that value system from many prior years working in the corporate world.

My daughter graduated from SSHS in 2010, thus was a beneficiary of the legacy program. Regardless of the curricular outcome, I fear that rebuilding trust among the team at our lauded high school will take a long time — obviously to the detriment of present and future students.

Perry Ninger

Steamboat Springs