Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services

I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.

I best understood how to market my business’ goods and services. I was a member of self-funded trade groups and actively volunteered and participated in industry trade organizations, all without the assistance of public funds. I have talked to a few other city chambers, and while initially the city provided assistance, they are all member financed.

I suggest the city of Steamboat Springs get out of the business of funding business organizations and focus on the city’s core responsibilities: infrastructure, security and reasonable sustainable growth.

Let’s use the requested funds to expand our core trail west to the Silver Spur Subdivision. This will provide a safe thoroughfare within our city and fall in line with our stated sustainably goals. Secondly, the city should continue to reduce and streamline the regulatory and permitting process, and not waste taxpayer money on organizations that are outside of the city’s core responsibility.

Steve Randall

Steamboat Springs