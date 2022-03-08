Letter: Soroco girls hoops team played with character, heart

Often high school athletes are celebrated and honored for their wins and victories. I would like to celebrate, honor and recognize the Soroco girls basketball team for their character.

My 4-year-old daughter and I have attended every home basketball game this year, and it has been a sheer pleasure to watch these girls play. We have fallen in love with this team.

Yes, they are good and yes they win; but I see more. I see their hustle and their work ethic. I see their sportsmanship. I see their camaraderie. I see their respect for the referees and their opponents. I see their love for the game.

I can only hope and pray that my daughter, along with all the other little girls watching these amazing young women this season, saw what I saw. Your season may be over, but you are not. You are still remarkable young women who have been beautiful examples to my little girl. So, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

Angela Baker

Oak Creek