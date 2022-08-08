Letter: Some weapons should be reserved only for police and military
Recent letters to the editor speaking out against allowing assault weapons in the hands of civilians or individuals are right on target. These guns should only be operated and owned by the military or police.
No civilian or individual should be able to own these weapons. I recently read a letter from a former Marine who said he would never take a hunting rifle into combat or an assault weapon to go hunting. If you own a gun, lock it up and leave the assault weapons in the hands of police and the military. Let us never see another mass shooting.
Suzy Pattillo
Oak Creek
