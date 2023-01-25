Letter: Some skiers don’t seem to care about hurting other people

After reading Jill Pesceone’s letter to the editor in the Steamboat Pilot about her husband getting hit by an out of control snowboarder, it was important that I reply. I too was “clocked” by an out-of-control, hit-and-run skier on that same day.

She first collided with a skier to my left before crashing into me. Why didn’t the people who said, “can’t believe she didn’t stop” report her to ski patrol? I was more fortunate than Mr. Pesceone. However, the sheer recklessness of inexperienced skiers is a sad testimony of where skiing is going. When you don’t care about people, you don’t care about hurting people.

After skiing for 30 years, it would be great to see a return by all on the hill to abide by their responsibility, though I’m not sure how that can be accomplished. The ski patrol staff do a commendable job and maybe more ambassadors on the hill could help. Behavior like this should be a rarity rather than the norm. I wish Mr. Pesceone a speedy recovery.

Joanne Hunter

Grand Junction