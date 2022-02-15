Letter: Some people are only happy when they’re complaining
An old truism goes something like this.
“A b—-ing and bellyaching army is a happy army.” The same principle is true in civilian life. “Some people are only happy when they are complaining.“
The fact is the vast majority of students easily adjust to various changes in life including masks. Students are enjoying raging hormones and not worrying about masks. Not to worry, the kids will survive the mask mandate and continue to enjoy their hormones.
Us older folks need to stop making mountains out of mole hills, running in terror from every bump in the night, pour ourselves a glass of our favorite beverage, kick back and enjoy remembering the days when our hormones were raging. Life is too short to waste.
Paul Bonnifield
Yampa
