Letter: Some areas have been waiting years for postal service

I have been reading recent articles regarding the Steamboat Springs Post Office. We live in The Range, a section of the Wildhorse Meadows development. We have been trying to get approval for cluster boxes in our development for over four years. We have been paying for our post office boxes for that entire time.

I have met with many post office officials and we have written state officials to no avail. I would like to see the Postal Service not only prepare for future developments’ postal service, but first service the areas that have been patiently waiting for many years. Perhaps this recent disclosure of the inefficiencies will make a difference.

Scott Alperin

Steamboat Springs