Letter: Skit depicting gun violence was highly inappropriate

My holiday guests and I attended our wonderful pro rodeo on the Fourth of July and it did not disappoint. John Shipley, Trent Romick and their crew have organized a well run event that meets the needs of the participants as well as the audience.

As a long time local, my heart beamed with pride as I watched it from the uncovered seating, amongst visitors with families from all over the U.S. However, the rodeo clown made a huge judgment in error when he conducted a “funny” skit with a few young boys as he pretended to shoot them dead and they pretended to collapse on the ground.

With today’s shocking climate of school shootings and our children having to endure important active shooter drills or even carry scars of being in an attacked school, this 1950s enactment of the wild West was highly inappropriate and should never be allowed in our arena or anywhere else in the U.S. Please notify the rodeo clown of his lapse in judgment and protect our parents and children from viewing such a skit ever again. I and those around me were horrified.

Margi Briggs-Casson

Steamboat Springs