Letter: Short-term rentals operate much differently than hotels do
Over an over I hear there is “no difference” between a short-term rental and a hotel business because they both receive revenue from nightly stays and STR hosts don’t contribute “their fair share.” Please consider the following.
1. A STR operator may seek to rent out their property 55 nights out of 365 nights a year or 15%. For many hotels, an ideal occupancy rate is between 70% and 95% or at least 255 nights a year. Boy, that’s a big difference.
2. Perhaps it has something to do with a difference in their Raison d’etre. The STR host primary motivation is to enjoy a home in Steamboat Springs. STR nightly rental revenue is a means to subsize the cost of maintenance of their home. Many STR hosts accept they may or may not “break even” any year. The hotel operator seeks a profit; Not “break even.”
3. The STR host doesn’t contribute their “fair share.” I would argue the true contribution of STR hosts are not accounted for in economic benefit analysis because they contribute free labor. A stay-at-home mother contributes free labor. The hotel operation has paid employees. Many STR hosts contribute their own labor for free. The STR host does not receive the benefit of a tax deduction for their labor.
Conclusion: The STR host is more like primary residence neighbors than hotel operators.
Ruthann Fischer
Boulder
