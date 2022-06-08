Letter: Shooting incidents aren’t unique to the United States

In response to recent letters to the editor, I would like to take a few lines and answer four questions that were posed by one of them.

1) “How many guns are too many?” I have read the Second Amendment many times, and nowhere in it can I find where it says that “the right of the people to keep and bear” one arm, or two, or 10.

2) “How much ammunition is enough?” Again, I can’t find anywhere in the Second Amendment where it says how many rounds the people are allowed to keep.

3) “How do you get illegal guns off the street?” I would suggest using the same ideas and principles toward guns as you do toward illegal drugs. The war on drugs is going so well, why not take lessons from it?

4) “How do you get guns out of the hands of people with mental or emotional issues?” You don’t. The United States stopped placing the mentally unfit into mental health wards in the 1980s out of fear of hurting someone’s feelings.

The previous letter writer instructs me to look into gun laws in Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway. What about the 2019 Christchurch incident, in which a gunman killed 51 and injured 40 people in two different mosques in New Zealand before he could be stopped?

I also remember the Plymouth shooting in Devon, England, in which a gunman killed five and injured two more before killing himself in a country where gun ownership is heavily regulated, if not almost impossible.

I also remember the April 2022 mass shooting in Canada, where a madman posed as a police officer went on a shooting spree and killed 22 people in a country where firearm ownership and possession is next to impossible.

Gun violence, mass murder and terrorism are not unique to the United States. We just have the most media outlets to see it. What you are seeing is societal decay. Gone are the days of personal responsibility, empathy, compassion. Humans have been killing each other since the dawn of time. You can not legislate morality. Write and pass all the gun laws you want, criminals are still going to commit crime. And when you make my guns illegal, Molon Labe.

David More

Oak Creek