Letter: Sharon’s was a local staple that fed Steamboat
We recently flew back to Steamboat Springs and headed to our favorite lunch spot, Sharon’s, for a quick bite, only to find it permanently closed. We got ahold of a copy of the Steamboat Pilot & Today to see that her building was planning to triple her rent.
Shame on them. Sharon’s is a local staple to a city with hundreds of locals attending on a regular basis. And Sharon, herself, is a local icon. How cruel to treat her so poorly!
Leslie Alperin
Steamboat Springs
