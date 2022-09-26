 Letter: Sharon’s was a local staple that fed Steamboat | SteamboatToday.com
Letter: Sharon’s was a local staple that fed Steamboat

Letter to the Editor

We recently flew back to Steamboat Springs and headed to our favorite lunch spot, Sharon’s, for a quick bite, only to find it permanently closed. We got ahold of a copy of the Steamboat Pilot & Today to see that her building was planning to triple her rent.

Shame on them. Sharon’s is a local staple to a city with hundreds of locals attending on a regular basis. And Sharon, herself, is a local icon. How cruel to treat her so poorly!

Leslie Alperin

Steamboat Springs

Letter to the Editor
