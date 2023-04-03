Letter: Sen. Dylan Roberts’ earned power spotlights impeccable character

President Abraham Lincoln once famously said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

A set of emotional strengths was the foundation of Lincoln’s political genius, as he continued to fight for what he knew was right in the face of extreme adversity. We may all agree that the political environment continues to get more arduous, but our new state Sen. Dylan Roberts is quickly and confidently proving his character and that he is up to the challenge of listening and leading his constituents across our region — even when that means standing his ground in opposition to party-line politics.

Born in Steamboat Springs and purchasing a home in Avon with his family, Sen. Roberts is a product of and true advocate for the mountain communities he calls home. Since taking on his new role in January of this year, Sen. Roberts has been a champion on housing issues for our mountain and resort communities across District 8. He understands the absolute and undeniable need for more housing units to meet workforce and family needs and help protect our economic future. To this end, Sen. Roberts is the sponsor of Senate Bill 1, which would provide $13 million to support public-private partnerships seeking to build affordable housing on state-owned land.

He was also the chair of the 2021 “Affordable Housing Task Force,” which distributed $400 million for various programs and grants to create and maintain affordable housing. While knowing government has a role to play in creating housing, Sen. Roberts also understands that government intrusion or restrictions can hurt both available and future housing options. We are confident he will act in the best interest of his constituents when opposing a bill that would allow local governments, instead of property owners, to set rent prices (HB-1115), and that he will continue to work with various stakeholders on other bills that will impact housing.

Sen. Roberts has been a strong advocate this session and continues to do his best to represent his home district and standing his ground on issues he knows are important for mountain and resort communities, no matter what the political pressures may bring. As leaders in the real estate industry, we thank Sen. Roberts for his work at the Capitol and his unwavering commitment to and support of both his community and Realtor keystone issues.

As industry representatives working with thousands of real estate professionals on behalf of all Colorado residents, we share our gratitude and appreciation for the transparency, accessibility and thoughtful, informed decision making shown by our state senator, Dylan Roberts.

Ulrich Salzgeber, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors

Amy Reid, association executive of the Vail Board of Realtors

Sallie Arnold, chief executive officer of the Grand County Association of Realtors