Letter: Scientists have reached a consensus on climate change
I just happened to read a letter to the editor in the June 13 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, in which the author implies the statement that “There is a scientific consensus on climate change” is probably meaningless and deceptive.
He presents a quote from Michael Crichton, which contains a very skewed view of how science works, probably because Crichton is in medicine and not earth systems science. A great deal of science relies on scientists coming to a consensus about the current best model. Nobody thinks that plate tectonics is “wrong” just because there’s a consensus on it as an operating model. Sounds like the author is really hoping that some genius will come along and explain why you can burn truly huge amounts of carbon compounds and not affect the earth’s climate. (Though we don’t have a lot of extra earths to do reproducible experiments on).
Cynthia Lepthien
Eagle
