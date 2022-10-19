Letter: Savannah Wolfson will help bring balance to the Colorado legislature

A recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today gave details on the amount of campaign money candidates have raised, and a lot of time was spent on comparing House District 26 candidates Meghan Lukens and Savannah Wolfson.

I wondered how that information mattered in understanding how they were going to make Colorado and, in particular, our county more united, just, tranquil, safe and free. These are the Constitutional goals that our government leaders are to attend to as our representatives, whether at the state or federal level.

Each candidate has a slogan to promote their campaign, “Send a teacher to the house,” and “Send a mom to the house.” I am endorsing the “mom,” who is a teacher as well. In those roles, Savannah has had to make decisions about the diverse needs of her own children in their education and has met those needs through two different means. I believe she will see those distinctions in the needs of the diversities of her constituents and make good decisions for or find creative solutions for our needs. She is not parroting an ideology. She is listening to the people in her community, hearing and seeing our concerns and intelligently addressing them. She’s been doing this before she began her campaign.

I recently moved out of town to rural Routt County, and I know she understands my backyard. She, along with me, is experiencing the cost of gas and groceries going up and knows who is making that happen. Thank you President Biden for signing away our energy independence on Day One of your first term in office. We need that independence back. She heard me say, “It’s costing me the same amount of money each week to feed the two of us that it used to cost to feed my family of five. The cereal and cracker boxes are getting thinner, but the cost is staying the same or going up. How are you going to address the inflation issue that we are experiencing?”

Her response was that she will go to work to protect the taxpayer by keeping more of our money in our pockets by cutting taxes, fees, regulations and government spending. That is what I want to hear, not just “listening and learning,” but doing something about it. We need change and more representative balance in our state government. Savvy Wolfson can be that change.

Ellyn Myller

Steamboat Springs