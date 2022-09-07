Letter: Savannah Wolfson has skin in the game for Routt County, not Boulder

We are responding to a letter that asked, “Is Savannah Wolfson the best representative for South Routt?”

Savannah Wolfson has spent time on our ranches, time in our school district, and time with our coal miners for years. She is paying taxes and a mortgage in our district and raising her kids with ours. She has skin in the game and a plan for affordability. She stood up for us before deciding to run and we finally feel like South Routt will have a voice.

The real question we should ask anyone who supports our opponent is, “Does Boulder represent South Routt?” Her opponent got out the vote in Boulder County for wolves. She is chasing a seat, not our community, as she chose Boulder for the past 10 years. Anytime we see a yard sign for Savannah’s opponent, we know that is a pro-wolf, anti-agriculture household and not an advocate for South Routt. We have the right to govern ourselves on the Western Slope, and Boulder leadership, of which our opponent is a part, clearly disagrees.

Please help heal the rural-urban divide and vote for Savannah Wolfson as our next state representative.



Eric Berry, Gary Burkholder, Carol Burkholder, Bernie Gagne, Julie D. Gregory, Tom Holley, Gary Horn, Brita Horn, Reece Melton, Dan Nielsen, Brigitte Nielsen, Jules Palyo, Wendy Palyo, Steve Rossi, Eileen Rossi, Sarajane Snowden, Jenny Snyder, Bob Suehrstedt, Lee Ann Suehrstedt, Lacy Trout, Jay Whaley, Shiloh Whaley and David Wolfson