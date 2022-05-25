Letter: Savannah Wolfson gives me hope for a better future
I would like to endorse Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House District 26.
As a woman, mother, wife, homeschooling mama and native of Routt County all my life, Savannah aligns with the strong personal beliefs I hold dear. Freedom is big for me, as are our Constitutional rights. This is not just about me, but the future of my children. Savannah’s love and passion for this valley ring so much truth; the truth really is what sets us free.
I am so proud of Savannah and her vision. I am honored to support her, and she gives me great hope for our children’s future.
Katie Warchol
Clark
