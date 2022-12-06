Letter: Routt County Search and Rescue, they’ve got your back

Imagine a loved one is recreating in the backcountry and is late coming home. The temperature is dropping, it’s getting dark and it’s starting to snow. Worry and panic set in. Who can help?

Our community is fortunate to have Routt County Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer, well-trained team ready to help if things go wrong in the backcountry. RCSAR handles an average of 60 missions a year for people in distress, often in brutal conditions.

As the spouse of a RCSAR team member, I can tell you that we have the same worry and sleepless nights as those whose family members are needing help. Searches and rescues are often in areas without communication coverage, and it can be hours before we have any word of their progress or return.

As winter weather arrives, please consider two things. 1) Be prepared. When you recreate, make sure you have the clothing and supplies to handle an unforeseen event, and 2) Remember RCSAR in your end-of-year donation plans. This nonprofit needs to update their gear to safely handle their missions. Our team members who put their lives on the line on a regular basis deserve the right equipment to ensure their safety.

Mindy Williams

Steamboat Springs