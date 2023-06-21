Letter: Routt County Search and Rescue thankful for high number of applicants this year

Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR) would like to thank the more than 30 community members who applied to join our team this year. From this large batch of applicants, RCSAR has chosen six individuals (with one carryover from the previous year’s class) to become probationary members. This year’s recruitment process was unusually difficult due to the incredible skill sets and enthusiasm displayed by the applicants.

Maintaining the appropriate number of team members is a delicate balancing act for RCSAR — too many and individuals do not get enough mission time to stay sharp, and too few leads to burn out and inadequate response. Thankfully, over the last several years we have managed to recruit enough new members to put RCSAR in the optimal crew range. We currently have 40 team members. Our present roster size meant we could only choose a limited number of applicants this year.

Moving forward, RCSAR would like to encourage those who applied this year to apply again in the future. Your willingness to help the community, combined with your many backcountry skills, will allow us to maintain a viable team in the future. Thank you for your time and desire to help. RCSAR appreciates the many generous people in this community who volunteer their time and energy to helping us serve those in need.

Jay Bowman

RCSAR President