Letter: Routt County Humane Society is grateful for your support

Building resiliency is the ability to overcome and adapt to challenges. These past two years have certainly tested every one of us in so many ways, but as we embark on a new year, reflecting on the positive aspects of how we navigated these uncharted waters should make us feel proud of our community and accomplishments.

We have persevered through an unprecedented pandemic and unthinkable tragedies that have occurred throughout our great nation. The one thing that has kept us together is our own personal commitment to resiliency, taking each day as it comes and caring for our neighbors and friends. And it is the spirit of this wonderful, giving community that will carry us through any obstacles that may cross our path.

I know that I am personally humbled by the compassion, support, and generosity of our community members for those less fortunate. The ongoing support of the local nonprofits is nothing short of amazing and something we should all be proud of. By working together, we have achieved a strong network of collaboration and support so that regardless of what new challenges face us, we can collectively band together and successfully achieve a positive outcome.

And we certainly couldn’t do this without the unconditional love of our animal companions. I know from both my personal and professional experience that our pets have helped us through so many trying times and have literally saved lives. Unless you’ve had a pet, the human-animal bond is something that is almost indescribable. And thanks to our wonderful animal loving community, Routt County Humane Society has been able to not only find loving homes for homeless animals, but to make these incredibly special bonds happen. We couldn’t do what we do without the kindness and benevolence of our supporters. So, from the family at Routt County Humane Society, we would like to thank you for your continued support of our community animals and wish you all the best in 2022.

Elaine Hicks, MA, CAWA, and executive director Routt County Humane Society