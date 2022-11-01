Letter: Reward political candidates who put community first
I have lived in Routt County since the early 70s and have enjoyed the feeling of community that was mostly beyond the state and national partisan politics we see today. Sure, there were cultural and generational conflicts and disagreement between ranchers, the ski area, developers, ski bums, tourists and newcomers, but when the dust settled, it seemed that community came first and was a priority.
Nancy Stahovik, a former Routt County commissioner (1993-2013), was a Lincoln Republican who set the nonpartisan standard for putting our county and community first so there was little distinction between political parties. Our elected officials are a potpourri of both parties, but they serve our county and community tirelessly and fairly regardless of party affiliation.
But, of late, I see this divisive MAGA, bashing rhetoric in the commissioner race against Sonja Macys that brings with it the national stain of misinformation and alternate reality. I have also been saddened to see this same divisive MAGA, bashing rhetoric directed toward our own Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens, who strive daily in the classroom and on the Colorado House floor to support the Routt County community we are all part of today.
Please support the people who put community first, not national political rhetoric.
John Spezia
Steamboat Springs
