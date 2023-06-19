Letter: Rescue crews’ quick response saved my friend’s life

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Routt County Search and Rescue, Oak Creek Fire Rescue and Classic Air Medical for their prompt and invaluable assistance during a recent rescue operation on the Morrison Divide/Muddy Slide Trail in South Routt. Their response played a crucial role in rescuing my friend and fellow dirt biker with a severe lower leg injury.

Their quick response to my SOS was nothing short of life-saving. In a matter of minutes, Routt County SAR, Oak Creek Fire Rescue and Classic Air Medical arrived at the scene, equipped with the necessary skills and resources to provide immediate aid. Their swift actions not only prevented further harm to my friend’s leg but also instilled hope and reassurance during a distressing situation.

The treacherous nature of the Morrison Divide/ Muddy Slide Trail added an additional layer of complexity to the rescue operation. However, the teams at Routt County SAR, Oak Creek Fire Rescue and Classic Air Medical demonstrated exceptional competence and adaptability, maneuvering through challenging terrain with precision and efficiency.

I am beyond grateful for the tireless efforts of Routt County SAR, Classic Air Medical and Oak Creek Fire Rescue. Their quick response and life-saving actions epitomize the importance of well-equipped and highly trained emergency services in our community. Overall very thankful for impeccable response time, the professionalism showcased while extracting my friend in variable terrain, and the amazing teams of people who were a part of the process entirely.

Hunter Schleper

Vail